Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes $4.94 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Snap comprises approximately 1.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 20,601,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,030,141. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.85 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.