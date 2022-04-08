Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,000. Caterpillar comprises about 2.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

