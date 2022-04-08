Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 13,801 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Roku by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.39. 91,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average is $211.13. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

