Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 20,139 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 49,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

TRI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. 11,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

