Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,125 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,184,000 after buying an additional 267,839 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,694 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 79,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,417,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.28. 41,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,853. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.