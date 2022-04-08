Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after acquiring an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

