Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $203.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

