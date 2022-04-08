Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $164.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.