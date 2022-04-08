Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.85 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,157 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.26. 32,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,556. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $99.49.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.