Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $16.37 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 271.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of CHD opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.