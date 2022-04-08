Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.54 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

