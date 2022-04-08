Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.08 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $102.93. 128,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $174.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

