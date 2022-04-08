Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 65,766 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $85.22. 22,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,834. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.