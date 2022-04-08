Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,284 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

