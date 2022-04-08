Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,816 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $101.55. 46,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,844. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.