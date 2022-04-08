Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 173,787 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,423 shares of company stock worth $58,266,479. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.