Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 24,955 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,955 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Qorvo worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,714,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,781,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,855. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

