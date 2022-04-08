Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after acquiring an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. 185,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

