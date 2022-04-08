Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

