$0.02 EPS Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

COCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 50,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

