-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. Kingstone Companies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of KINS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 4,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.