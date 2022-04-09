-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Artivion reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AORT opened at $22.18 on Monday. Artivion has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.77.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

