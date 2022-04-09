$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.22. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

