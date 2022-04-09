-$0.07 EPS Expected for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Samsara.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of IOT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,368. Samsara has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $18,129,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $77,320,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $7,416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $28,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsara (IOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.