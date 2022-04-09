-$0.08 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,585. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

