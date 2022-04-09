$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 149,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $829.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

