$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($3.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $9.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $22.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.75. 217,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,089. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $254.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

