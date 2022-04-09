-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

SPPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,356. The stock has a market cap of $201.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,031 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

