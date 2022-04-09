-$0.23 EPS Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). InMed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:INM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. 66,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

