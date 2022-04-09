$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. 35,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,800. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $413.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Public Education by 1,526.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 136,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

