-$0.26 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $91,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $12,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,512. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

