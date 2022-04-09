$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 306,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

VECO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 318,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,460. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

