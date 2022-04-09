$0.46 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

