$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

FMNB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,707. The stock has a market cap of $545.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

