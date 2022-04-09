$0.47 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

