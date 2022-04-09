$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UBS Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. UBS Group posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.53. 3,022,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

