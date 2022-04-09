-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WVE. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,594,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.55.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

