-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 752,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,360. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $398,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $545,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,079 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

