$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.66. Exelon reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

