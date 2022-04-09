$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.89. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $111.59.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

