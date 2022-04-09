0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.85 Million

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002629 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $254,439.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

