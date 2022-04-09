$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.25. CRA International reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.04 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,332. CRA International has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $614.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

