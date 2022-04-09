$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innospec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.15. Innospec posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $196,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Innospec by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Innospec by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. The stock had a trading volume of 59,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,620. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.30. Innospec has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

