$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $960.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 869,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,524. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

