$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Avient posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. 317,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,690. Avient has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $182,885,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

