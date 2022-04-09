$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. GMS reported sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. GMS has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.98.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

