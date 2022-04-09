$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.61. Crocs posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Crocs stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.71. Crocs has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Crocs by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

