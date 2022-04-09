10,200 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,218,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,602,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

