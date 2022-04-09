1,111 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $233.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,631,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.79. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

