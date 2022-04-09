1,111 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $233.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,631,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.79. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
