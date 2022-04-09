11,500 Shares in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

